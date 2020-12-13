Home

Flooding expected to worsen in Rakiraki

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 4:35 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The impact of flooding in Rakiraki is expected to worsen with heavy rain alert still in force for the Eastern-half of Viti Levu.

Rakiraki resident Jai Ram says they’ve been experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds with the damage already visible in farms.

Ram says areas from Naqoro flats and Rakiraki town were flooded at midday – with floodwaters exceeding the warning level and continuing to rise.

“We are aware that will be getting the full-brunt of TC Yasa by this evening at around about 8pm. So what we expecting now is maybe 15 to 20 percent of that. So people need to brace themselves for very bad weather this evening.”

The Fiji Meteorological Weather Office is reminding Fijians about the continuous heavy falls that might also create landslides in certain places.

(Source: Mohammed Rafiq)
Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

