Fisheries Ministry deploys officers to affected areas 

Technical service officers from the Fisheries Ministry have been deployed to areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa to ensure ice plants are still in operation.

The Ministry says ice plants in the Northern Division are fully functional except for those in Lekutu and Nabouwalu stations as power is yet to be restored.

A team will also make its way to repair the Cicia and Levuka ice plants.

Fisheries officers in the Central Division have also begun their assessments and have been checking on seaweed and oyster farms in Vutia, Kaba, and Kumi villages.

The Ministry is working around the clock to ensure that rehabilitation is carried out as soon as possible on affected farms.