Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions

Fijians can expect disruptions to electricity supply once Tropical Cyclone Yasa starts to have a severe impact on the country.

Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive Hamukh Patel says at the height of the cyclone a lot of power lines are bound to break, posing risks to Fijians.

Patel says in extreme cases when EFL has no other option they will implement a nationwide shutdown of electricity supply for the safety of Fijians.

“Should the power line be on we will switch it off from our national control centre in Vuda. We have the facility from one central point to switch off power throughout Fiji in any area. It’s a pushover button in the control centre and we can do that and make the system safe.”

Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 caused $35m worth of damage to EFL’s infrastructure and it took 7 months to fully restore the grid.