Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Weather to worsen tonight says Atalifo|Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer|Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions|Funds available for TC Yasa emergency costs: Sayed-Khaiyum|Fijians in flood prone areas not taking any risks|People of Vuna in Taveuni prepare for TC Yasa|Businesses in Labasa have begun preparations for TC Yasa|Limited bus services from tonight says FBOA|All sea services to cease from midnight|Over 600,000 people to be affected by TC Yasa|TC Yasa to pass through Bligh Waters|NFA stands ready to assist Fijians|TC Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston|Cabinet discusses possible curfew times|Bus and Taxi commuters urged to plan their trips|Roads closed in the North|Shipping services halted|Matacawalevu villagers prepare for the worst|Residents in flood prone areas take precaution|Villagers in Vanua Levu urged to dismount solar panels|Developers advised to dismantle equipment|Christmas in the City on hold|Nadi residents prepare for TC Yasa|TC Yasa intensifies to category five system|Authorities warn Fijians to take precautions|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 16, 2020 4:47 pm
Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive Hamukh Patel.

Fijians can expect disruptions to electricity supply once Tropical Cyclone Yasa starts to have a severe impact on the country.

Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive Hamukh Patel says at the height of the cyclone a lot of power lines are bound to break, posing risks to Fijians.

Patel says in extreme cases when EFL has no other option they will implement a nationwide shutdown of electricity supply for the safety of Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“Should the power line be on we will switch it off from our national control centre in Vuda. We have the facility from one central point to switch off power throughout Fiji in any area. It’s a pushover button in the control centre and we can do that and make the system safe.”

Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 caused $35m worth of damage to EFL’s infrastructure and it took 7 months to fully restore the grid.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.