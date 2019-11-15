Fijians not stopped from fundraising

The National Disaster Management Office has clarified they are not stopping anyone from fundraising to assist families affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Director Vasiti Soko had earlier stated that several individuals were seen setting up fundraising initiatives for TC Yasa assistance.

Soko had said fundraisers are required to seek a permit from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management.

Anyone found to be breaching the Declaration of State of Natural Disaster to gain profit will be reported.

The National Federation Party says it is ridiculous to threaten people with jail time when they are doing their best to help.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad says threatening people is not how a successful disaster response is built.

However, NDMO Director Vasiti Soko they don’t want any abuse.

“We are not stopping any one from fundraising. If you want to help your family that’s well within your rights. However the warning was more to do with those that may use this opportunity and abuse it , to make money for themselves. We are referencing it to that.”

Soko says they are also not stopping people from helping their families.

“The option is there for the public. If you want us to distribute it on your behalf we will do it but the prerogative for the distribution rests with the individuals . If you want to help your family in Vanua Levu than that’s within your right to help them. What we are trying to do is also assist those who want to help their families in Vanua Levu but do not have the means to do it. We are saying bring it over to us and we will also help you take it across.”

Soko says the resources can be better coordinated if it is directed into the NDMO and Divisional Commissioners for immediate response towards those affected by the cyclone.

A State of Natural Disaster has been declared for Fiji for 30 days and the declaration also states that it prohibits the unjustified exploitation of a disaster for profit.

Soko says that as an organization it is always best that the government’s distribution or support is done through the Commissioner, Provincial Administrator or District Officer.