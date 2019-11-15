Home

Fijians in flood prone areas not taking any risks

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 16, 2020 4:40 pm

Fijians living in flood-prone areas of Nasinu have already started their cyclone preparations.

Residents of Volavola and the River Road Settlements in Narere say they will evacuate to nearby evacuation centres if the need arises.

Asinate Roko says earlier today they were busy securing their home and ensuring there’s enough food and water for the next few days.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment we are really so scared. Like we really don’t know what to expect. We don’t know but at the moment we are just preparing and for me now – we are just going to buy the ropes and do some shopping. And prepare for the worst.”

Maika Roko says they are not underestimating the devastation that TC Yasa might bring.

“We have nailed in extra shutters and completely closed off our porch area because we can’t afford any damage to our house. We don’t want a report of TC Winston. We are scared but we are prepared.”

For those in Qauia Settlement in Lami, most were seen storing up water, tying down properties and helping each other.

Residents in these informal settlements say they cannot take any risks and are already doing their part in ensuring they are safe during the height of the category five storm.

