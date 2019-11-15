Fiji seeks assistance from Australia

The Prime Minister is in talks with his Australian counterparts to get the ship, HMAS Adelaide, to assist in disaster relief efforts.

Voreqe Bainimarama is touring the Tropical Cyclone Yasa ravaged areas of Bua and says the ship will greatly assist us with its state of the art equipment.

The HMAS Canberra, one of Australia’s largest naval vessels, was positioned off Koro for almost one month following the TC Winston in 2016.

Meanwhile Bainimarama says the RFMF personnel will be coming to the North this evening to assist in rehabilitation.

“Our troops will come and start clearing the Provincial Council Office in the Nabouwalu area so at least they can start going back to normal life and then they can start looking at clearing some of the villages. You can see just about all the villages in Bua took some direct impact from the Cyclone. Really sad, sad story.”

The Prime Minister remains confident Fiji will recover from this situation as it has in the past.





