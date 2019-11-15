Fiji Rice to assist affected rice farmers

Fiji Rice Limited is looking at ways to assist its farmers affected by TC Yasa in Dreketi and Bua.

General Manager Ashrit Pratap says they have around 230 farmers who have all been affected.

Most rice fields were underwater during TC Yasa after the irrigation pond overflowed.

Pratap says they have yet to determine the extent of damage and the cost.

In the meantime, he is urging farmers to continue planting as they are still in the planting season.

Rice planted now will be ready for harvest in four months.

Pratap adds, they will also continue to subsidize machinery for the farmers.

Meanwhile, the company will today be delivering food items to the affected farmers.

Pratap says the farmers have lost their main source of livelihood and it’s only right to help them at this time.