Few public transportations still operating despite notice

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 8:54 am

The National Disaster Management Office has stressed that all public transportation should cease operation until further notice.

This includes buses, mini buses, taxi and other public transport.

The NDMO says had issued an advisory last night for public transportation services to cease from 11pm last night.

However, NDMO says instruction seems to be falling on deaf ears.

FBC News saw a few bus companies operating this morning.

The NDMO says police are now going around to these operators to enquire why they are still operating.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Operations ACP Abdul Khan says they are aware that some buses are still operating and they are now looking into this.

Fiji Bus Operators Association is also making an assessment.

