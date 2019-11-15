Home

FCCC advises consumers to shop wisely

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 24, 2020 6:55 am
Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham. [File Photo]

Consumers are being warned to spend their hard-earned money wisely and to be careful of sales and specials this holiday season.

As the festive season gets into full swing, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says some unscrupulous traders use this as an opportunity to take advantage of consumers.

Abraham is urging shoppers to always double-checking the fine print and details on deals, because if it’s too good to be true, it often is.

He has warned traders to operate within the law as ground teams will conduct inspections and find out if there have been breaches.

The CEO adds this behaviour is extremely immoral and unethical because 2020 has been a challenging year because of the pandemic and the recent cyclone.

Abraham has warned businesses that the full brunt of the law will be brought against those misleading or cheating Fijian consumers.

The FCCC will be conducting inspections in the Northern division later.

Some additional tips for Fijians consumers:
1. Compare prices before purchasing.
2. Research products in-depth, including specifications.
3. Check the ‘was’ and ‘now’ prices. Ask the salesperson to tell you when the product was last sold for the ‘was’ price.
4. Consider spending wisely, keeping a proper budget, and drawing up a list to guide purchases.
5. Read the fine print and ask questions about the product or service. Get as much information as you can.
6. For food items, check expiry dates and ensure that no stickers have been placed over old expiry dates or expiry dates have not been tampered with.
7. Demand a receipt – receipts act as proof of purchase and will be required when returning/changing products.
8. Do not be afraid to request a pre-agreement statement and quotation when applying for any type of credit – it is your right. 9. Enquire about product warranty, after-sales support for repair and spare parts, and other means of redress.

