Farms on Qoma Island not spared by TC Yasa

Plantations on Qoma Island in Tailevu were not spared by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Villager Saimone Qiolevu says the strong wind and heavy rain brought by TC Yasa ravaged their farms including root crops, vegetables, and livestock.

Qiolevu says they were proactive after TC Winston destroyed most houses on the island.

Article continues after advertisement

“We prepared for TC Yasa because of the lessons we learnt from TC Winston in 2016. We prepared and only our farms were affected. No houses were destroyed and we were all safe.”

He says they worked together as a village to ensure that everyone was safe from the cyclone.

Qoma Island was also not spared by TC Winston in 2016.