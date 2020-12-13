Home

TC Yasa
Farms in Nasi Village in Naitasiri destroyed

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
December 18, 2020 3:25 pm
[Source: Ritesh Dayal]

Farms in Nasi Village in Naitasiri have been severely affected by TC Yasa.

No houses have been destroyed or damaged but for farmers in Nasi Village, their farms and crops have been completely destroyed by flood waters brought about by TC Yasa.

District Advisory Counsellor Ritesh Dayal says all their farms and crops have been under water since 4am this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the fruits and vegetables that they grow and harvest is how they make a living and now with it all gone, they do not know what to do.

Dayal says that there are a total of 20 farmers in Nasi Village and they are all devastated by what has happened to their farms.

He says that the whole of Fiji was affected by COVID-19 and now that TC Yasa has hit Fiji, this will be a Christmas that he will never forget.

