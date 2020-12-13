Families in Naqali evacuate

Residents of three houses in Naqali village were evacuated this morning as they are situated in flood-prone areas near the Naqali Bridge.

FBC News visited Naqali village this morning as villagers continue to prepare for the worst as Tropical Cyclone Yasa continues to move closer to Viti Levu.

Naqali villager Miriama Laivou says they have learnt a lot from TC Winston and its effects and they are well prepared this time.

Laivou says livestock have been taken to safe areas and most villagers have harvest root crops to cater for them in the next few days.

The village hall is their Evacuation centre and those that need to move have been urged to move before midday.

