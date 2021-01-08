Families in Dreketi receive cash assistance

24 households devastated by TC Yasa in Nasigasiga, Dreketi have a reason to smile this weekend.

They each received cash assistance from the European Union Ambassador for the Pacific Sujiro Seam.

Seam told FBC News the cash assistance should give affected families the dignity and freedom to decide and purchase what their most pressing, immediate needs are.

Article continues after advertisement

The assistance is part of a $2 million rapid humanitarian aid by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) to communities affected by TC Yasa in Fiji.

Close to 19,000 people in Bua, Macuata, Cakaudrove and Koro are expected to benefit from the programme.

Recipients will also be provided water and sanitation, food security and multi-purpose cash.

Partners implementing the project are ADRA, CARE and Live and Learn, along with the Rainbow Pride Foundation and the Fiji Disabled People’s Federation.