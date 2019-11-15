Evacuees receive food packs

Families remaining in evacuation centers in some areas of Macuata today received food packs from the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The head of government also took the time to speak with the evacuees.

At Vuo Primary School, the Prime Minister delivered food packs for four families who have been sheltering at the school since last Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama told the evacuees the food pack is government’s initial relief asaistance to those whose homes have been affected by TC Yasa.

The four families are from the villages of Malau and Vuo.

Many of those that took shelter at the school have returned to their homes.

At Vuo Village, the Prime Minister was informed that villagers are already repairing the damage to their homes.

At Wainikoro, Bainimarama delivered food packs to five families.

He also assisted a family from Navuolevu who was in need of food.

The Prime Minister has assured that all affected villages will receive food rations from government.