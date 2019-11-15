Home

TC YASA
Evacuation centres being assessed: Dr Fong

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist jlal@fbc.com.fj | @JeshuFBCNews
December 20, 2020 7:15 am

Evacuation centers around the country are being assessed as a result of TC Yasa.

Permanent Secretary for health, Dr James Fong says the health officials are looking into assessing the northern division more closely to ensure health protocols are followed.

“A lot of evacuation centers are being assessed and a number of SOPs are in place to ensure that we maintain our current COVID-19 safe processes. The good thing is, that for most of Viti Levu, we are able to send people home from evacuation centers and we will be looking at North a bit more closely and monitoring things”

He says health officials have been deployed to ensure the safety of the evacuees.

“We have sent a number of people from CWM to go across to Labasa hospital so that they can do the clinical duties and we are trying to send a lot more people from the hospital into the public health arena to help with assessing those in the communities and those in the evacuation centers.”

Dr Fong says once the full picture of the damage done by TC Yasa is made clearer, then only the ministry can act appropriately.

