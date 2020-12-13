Home

EU pledges around $2m to support TC Yasa victims

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 22, 2020 12:50 pm
Exclusive aerial shots of TC Yasa's wrath in Cogea, Wainunu, Bua.

The European Union has pledged to spend close to two million dollars in humanitarian aid funding to deliver emergency relief assistance to families affected by cyclone Yasa.

This is so far the largest funding pledge made towards TC Yasa relief efforts.

The Cyclone wreaked havoc across large parts of Fiji, particularly the second largest island of Vanua Levu, where the eye of TC Yasa passed through.

Article continues after advertisement

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič says Cyclone Yasa is the most powerful Cyclone to hit the Pacific country this year and many families have borne a heavy brunt as a result.

Lenarčič adds the EU’s contribution will support the Fijian government and their humanitarian partners in getting crucial aid to the most vulnerable people.

TC Yasa has so far affected close to 200,000 people along its path, with over 23,000 forced to flee their homes and seek shelter in hundreds of evacuation centers.

The EU funding will support humanitarian aid partners who are already on the ground to respond to the immediate needs of those most in need.

This includes shelter, food, health care and access to clean water, safe sanitation and good hygiene.

The funding is part of the EU’s Acute Large Emergency Response Tool (ALERT).

