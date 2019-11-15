Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG

A Fijian Government delegation led by the Attorney General has been visiting areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa to provide relief supplies.

People in various parts of Labasa had lost all hope following the devastating impact of TC Yasa, saying they had never experienced a cyclone of such severity.

The Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while visiting the affected areas urged advisory councilors to ensure supplies are handed to those in need.

“So the right people will get help. There are quite a few households here which have only women living in them and they may not be able to come tonight so please make sure that they get it tomorrow.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also visited the Fiji Rice limited which sustained damage.

He has commended the swift action to help farmers cultivate what rice is left in the fields.

“They will be making the detailed announcements but we are quite glad that they have allocated $150,000 for land preparation and cultivation to assist the farmers get their livelihood back on track and to also get the supply of rice back into the market.”

The AG also visited the Muanidevo Sanatan School in Dreketi which sustained extensive damage as well.