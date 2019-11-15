Emergency packs arrive in Nabouwalu

Emergency food packs, non-food items and personnel arrived in Nabouwalu, Bua last night as Government rolls out assistance to those affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is also in Bua visiting villages and communities over the coming days as initial damage assessment continue.

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko says fly over missions by the New Zealand Defense Force continued yesterday with flights to Southern Lau.

Soko says they are liaising with the Australian Defence Force about a C17 aircraft that arrived at Nadi International Airport yesterday with cargo that includes shelter kits.

The casualties for TC Yasa remain at four and the NDMO is awaiting confirmation by the Police Force on a missing person in Lekutu, Bua.

The public are advised to remain vigilant of diseases and take steps to prevent outbreaks of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Diarrhoea, and Dengue which are common after disasters.

As of 8am yesterday, there were 183 evacuation centres with 7731 evacuees in all four Divisions.