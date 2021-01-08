Emergency Drainage work to assist farmers: Dr Reddy

Emergency Drainage works for the Northern Division began last week to assist farmers in normalizing agricultural activity.

Minister for Waterways Dr Mahendra Reddy says this is part of the Ministry’s ongoing drainage for farm lands program and TC Yasa rehabilitation.

Dr. Reddy says the emergency de-silting will be done in the most affected farming communities.

He adds farmers will not have to pay for the de-silting and the clearing of drains which are designed to boost agricultural activities.