Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway to be fully accessible today

The Dreketi- Nabouwalu Highway is to be made accessible to all vehicles and the general public today.

Minister for Defence and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says the priority right now is to get both lanes of the highway access to all.

Currently, most portions of the highway are only accessible via one lane due to landslides and fallen trees.

Seruiratu says this is the main supply line from Labasa to Nabouwalu and it is important to have it functioning.

He adds they need the economy in the North to kick in as well.

Seruiratu says when this happens, MSAF will be given the clearance to allow commercial vessels to operate.

The Minister has been assured by the Fiji Roads Authority the highway will be fully operational before mid-day.