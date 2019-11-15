Developers defy crane removal directive

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says owners of building sites where construction is ongoing, need to ensure that all building materials and equipment are securely tied down or removed and stored inside or at a safe location.

She goes on to says that despite email reminders to developers from the Suva City Council cranes are still seen on building sites in the capital.

Kumar says for the safety of neighbours and Fijians, the developers must act responsibly.

She has commended the different Municipal Council staff for cleaning drains, assisting market vendors in removing their goods from the markets, dismantling roadside stalls and clearing Council sites for potential flying objects.