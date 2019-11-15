Developers advised to dismantle equipment

Municipal Councils have been informed to activate their emergency operations measures.
This was confirmed by the Local Government Minister Premila Kumar during a briefing with the National Disaster Management Office.
NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says this includes advising developers and contractors to bring down their equipment.
Soko says this has been done to ensure the safety of the Fijians living around the development sites.
