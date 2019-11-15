Detailed assessment of schools to begin

A team from the Ministry of Education is expected to start carrying out a detailed assessment of the extent of damage to the schools in the Northern division.

Initial reports indicate 28 schools have sustained damage and that the extent of destruction varies.

Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr. Anjeela Jokhan says they will also assess partially damaged schools to ascertain how safe it is and whether it will be able to accommodate students.

” We have asked heads of schools to give us those alternatives that they may already have making it easier for us in making decisions school by school, we will be working with the infrastructure team and going out this week to make those assessments and make those schools safe before students come back.”

Education Minister Rosy Akbar visited Lekutu Secondary, Dreketi Primary, Dreketi High, Seaqaqa Central, and Seaqaqa Muslim Primary over the weekend.

She says one of the most hit schools is Lekutu Secondary which has 298 students.