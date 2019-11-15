Delivery of relief items done in a safe manner

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Australia’s ability to supply to other countries, including Fiji.

However, this has not stopped Australia from rendering support in TC Yasa ravaged areas with all delivery and rehabilitation conducted in a safe manner.

Australia’s Counsellor for Development Cooperation Joanna Houghton says this demonstrates the significance of the Vuvale partnership.

“The supply were procured by the Australian Government upon request from the Fijian Government and we are very pleased to be able to bring them into the country very quickly.”

The Australian government has been assisting the Education Ministry to ensure students are ready for 2021 school calendar.