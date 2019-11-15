Student enrollment in TC Yasa affected areas drops

There has been a drastic drop in the number of students anticipated to resume classes in the new school year in TC Yasa affected areas.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed this in a press conference this afternoon.

She says this is for schools which have sustained extensive damage.

She says while a number of schools have sustained damage, they hope to carry out quick fix on at least 20 schools.

Akbar says parents in TC Yasa affected areas are under no pressure to ensure their children have proper uniforms and footwear when attending school.

The Minister also received $300,000 from Vodafone Fiji to help repair about twenty schools.

She adds a team is still on the ground assessing the damage.

Akbar confirms classes will resume from the 18th for teachers and the 19th for students.