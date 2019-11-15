Daylight shows trail of destruction by TC Yasa in Labasa

The first light this morning is revealing the trail of destruction left by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in Labasa.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Satish Kumar says the damages will highly likely be widespread.

Kumar says they are still experiencing heavy wind in Naodamu Labasa.

“Fallen plants and trees, it is big damages in Naodamu area. o. I can see some of the houses the roof has blown away”.

Through the night, Kumar says Labasa Town was in the sea of darkness and were being battered by strong winds.