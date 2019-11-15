Cyclone affected communities highlight need for clean water

Fijians in the Cyclone affected areas have highlighted that getting clean water and basic food items are their top priority.

A government delegation led by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently visiting affected communities in Vanua Levu to assess the damage and provide solutions to those in need of help.

Sayed-Khaiyum says some affected communities they visited are doing what they can to rebuild their lives.

“A lot of them in fact in that area have started building their own roofs etcetera and some people obviously cannot do it because their entire house is gone. There’s a different category of people and there are some whose roofs are gone but they started hammering it. In the same way, we went to Wainikoro towards the Daku area, some people have already put up their roofs.”

The people of Vunivau given assurances by the government that they will be provided with the necessary assistance after the assessment.

Sayed-Khaiyum says different areas have different needs and they are working to help people accordingly.

“The main destructive path or the eye of the cyclone went through the Lekutu, Bua area. Obviously, this area has been affected. We just wanted to hear from you what the problems are the extent of the issue and how we can help.”

Government official and other relevant stakeholders will continue their damage assessment in the Northern Division.