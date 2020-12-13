Curfew to start from 4pm

There will be a nation-wide curfew from 4pm today until 6am tomorrow.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed this to FBC News as Tropical Cyclone Yasa heads our way.

This is being done to safeguard Fijians from getting in any danger. Government is working closely with all disaster response agencies ensuring those who need assistance are given the help needed.

We will have more on this soon.



