Curfew time will be reviewed tomorrow

The curfew time of 4pm to 6am will be reviewed tomorrow morning.

Director National Disaster Management Vasiti Soko says this will be done upon the advice of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Soko says the public must stay indoors and only move to evacuation centres with the help of police and the military.

Police Officers are now manning checkpoints at various locations to ensure there is no unnecessary movement.

Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says this is being done as the curfew has been implemented as at 4 pm and unnecessary movement is now prohibited.

“We request the general public to adhere to the curfews in place. If someone is travelling for a genuine reason then we will assist. If somebody is roaming around and moving around without a proper justification then definitely we will take them in.”

Those that medical assistance must also contact relevant authorities.

Police are also present at all evacuation centres.