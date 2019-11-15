Curfew passes only for emergency cases

Curfew passes will be issued for emergency cases only.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu stresses this is in line with the directive of the National Disaster Management Office.

The Acting Commissioner says unnecessary movement will be prohibited and passes will be issued for Emergency cases only.

Tudravu says unnecessary movement will not be allowed after 4 pm.

He says this is a directive issued to everyone and following these instructions is vital.

He adds that those who wish to travel due to emergency cases can obtain passes from the National Disaster Management Office or their nearest police station.

Officers will be manning checkpoints at various locations to ensure there is no unnecessary movement.