TC YASA
Different curfew times to be imposed

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 18, 2020 10:05 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

A TC Yasa curfew will be imposed in Vanua Levu starting at 5pm today until 6am tomorrow.

For other parts of Fiji, the curfew will kick in from 8 o’clock tonight until 4am tomorrow.

This was confirmed to FBC News by the National Disaster Management Office in the last hour.

Meanwhile, Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is requesting members of the public to take heed of the advisories and take the necessary safety precautions to avoid loss of life and putting others in danger.

He adds that children’s activities must be monitored as most who live in flooded areas have the habit of jumping off bridges.

The Acting Commissioner said that common sense must prevail and this must stop.

He adds that Public Transportation Services ceased from yesterday remains, however for those who wish to buy food from supermarkets and shops may do so as they are allowed to open.

He is reminding the public to keep listening for the weather updates and if changes are made by the Natural Disaster and Management Office in terms of curfew hours, the Fiji Police Force will issue an advisory.

