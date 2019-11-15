Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians

Senior counselors and social workers from Empower Pacific have been deployed to assist traumatized individuals after the devastation left behind by TC Yasa.

Empower Pacific Chief Executive Patrick Morgam says trained psychological first aid volunteers have been sent to assist in Vanua Levu and the islands.

Morgam says they are working from temporary base in Nabouwalu for the ground operations in the Bua Province.

He adds Empower Pacific has well equipped, experienced, skilled staff and volunteers who are always eager to help survivors, inclusive of women, children and vulnerable groups such as the LGBTQI and the disabled after a natural disaster.

They have also sent two hundred women and girls dignity packs and three hundred cartons of bottled water in Bua Province.