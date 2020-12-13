Continuous rain experienced in the North

Continuous rainfall is being experienced in the whole of the Northern Division.

Bua is currently experiencing torrential rain and strong winds.

Nasawana Villager Aisake Suka says this has been the situation since 10am.

Vulnerable members of the community have been moved to cyclone proof homes.

Suka says the s the village hall which doubles as an evacuation centre is not so strong so they are looking for other places to take shelter.

Savusavu is also currently being pelted with heavy rain.

Roko Tui Cakaudrove Filimoni Naiqumu says rain started last night and has caused some flooding in the low lying areas and at Irish crossings.

Naiqumu says a lot of people are using this time to come out to play in the rain, especially children.

He is advising parents to keep a close eye on their children and ensure they are safe indoors.

In Labasa, the heavy rain has forced families to leave their homes and move into evacuation centres.

Eight evacuation centres are now sheltering families who feel at risk in their homes.