Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
TC Yasa shows signs of weakening|72 roads closed around the country|PM to advise on curfew|Bua residents take shelter at school|Water restoration will depend on weather conditions|Cicia islanders feel TC Yasa impact|Labasa family stranded|Support pours in for Fiji|TC Yasa batters Savusavu|Akbar aware of Dreketi Primary School damage|Labasa situation described as worse than TC Winston|Koro villagers take shelter at school|Nalele village headman relies on lights|UNICEF says it’s ready to help|TC Yasa makes landfall ahead of schedule|People say it’s very scary|TC Yasa wreaks havoc in Bua|Kadavu villagers take shelter|Momentary gusts of 345km/hr can be expected at the centre of TC Yasa|PM urges Fijians to prepare for the worst|1434 Fijians in 78 evacuation centers|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji|Curfew time will be reviewed tomorrow|Flooding expected to worsen in Rakiraki|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Continuous rain experienced in the North

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 12:41 pm

Continuous rainfall is being experienced in the whole of the Northern Division.

Bua is currently experiencing torrential rain and strong winds.

Nasawana Villager Aisake Suka says this has been the situation since 10am.

Article continues after advertisement

Vulnerable members of the community have been moved to cyclone proof homes.

Suka says the s the village hall which doubles as an evacuation centre is not so strong so they are looking for other places to take shelter.

Savusavu is also currently being pelted with heavy rain.

Roko Tui Cakaudrove Filimoni Naiqumu says rain started last night and has caused some flooding in the low lying areas and at Irish crossings.

Naiqumu says a lot of people are using this time to come out to play in the rain, especially children.

He is advising parents to keep a close eye on their children and ensure they are safe indoors.

In Labasa, the heavy rain has forced families to leave their homes and move into evacuation centres.

Eight evacuation centres are now sheltering families who feel at risk in their homes.

Fiji EC Updated List

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.