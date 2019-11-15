Consumer Council puts Shipping Service Providers under Spotlight

The consumer council of Fiji is calling upon shipping service providers to uplift their services and not be not to mislead consumers.

The council has received reports of shipping service providers writing the wrong travel dates on tickets and refusing to reissue tickets or change travel dates.

Cases of shipping operators not willing to reissue lost tickets to consumers has also been reported to the council.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says shipping service providers should provide service which meets consumer’s expectations.

“We have actually started receiving reports whereby you know wrong travel dates are put on shipping tickets because there’s a lot of traffic or you could say cue in front of the service provider’s office.”

Shandil says from January 2020 to 11 December 2020 around thirty two complains have been registered by the council.