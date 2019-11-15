Home

Communication a major issue

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Venina@fbc.com.fj | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 19, 2020 6:08 am
Vodafone Fiji staff clearing fallen trees to repair the tower. [Source: Vodafone Fiji]

Communication is a major issue in the Northern and the Western Division as the Vodafone Fiji’s transmission sites have been damage.

Chief Executive Ronald Prasad says according to current assessments 80 sites have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Prasad says their teams are working with the Fiji Roads Authority and the Forestry Department to reach transmitter sites.

“From 6am to around 9am we have restored around 8 of those sites. There are 43 in the western division that is still impacted because power issues and misalignment of dishes and around 37 in the Northern Division are also affected.”

Meanwhile, Digicel Fiji says it too has connection issues in isolated parts of Labasa, Bua and Savusavu.

