Communication a major issue

Communication is a major issue in the Northern and the Western Division as the Vodafone Fiji’s transmission sites have been damage.

Chief Executive Ronald Prasad says according to current assessments 80 sites have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Prasad says their teams are working with the Fiji Roads Authority and the Forestry Department to reach transmitter sites.

Article continues after advertisement

“From 6am to around 9am we have restored around 8 of those sites. There are 43 in the western division that is still impacted because power issues and misalignment of dishes and around 37 in the Northern Division are also affected.”

Meanwhile, Digicel Fiji says it too has connection issues in isolated parts of Labasa, Bua and Savusavu.