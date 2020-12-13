Cogea villagers faced flooding in the height of TC Yasa

Villagers of Cogea in Wainunu, Bua are counting their lucky stars for evacuating early before TC Yasa made landfall.

35 of the 37 homes in the village were destroyed by the category five system while the strong currents from the nearby flooded river lay waste to villagers’ belongings.

Villager, Paulo Loli says he is now picking up the pieces of what’s left of his home hoping for assistance to arrive soon.

Article continues after advertisement

“I plan on picking up the pieces of whatever is left from this house to build a new home somewhere safer so my children would be safe in case something like this happens again.”

Village elder, Selita Radusiyaba says the cyclone tore down a side of the house they were sheltering in and they were forced to stand on the other side throughout the night till day break.

She says the path of destruction left behind by the severe cyclone has left many families displaced in need for basic necessities and a lesson for others as well.

Radusiyaba adds the cyclone has forced her to consider moving out of the village.

“When I came the next morning to look at my house, I saw that it was destroyed. Tears flow down my eyes and the only thing that came to mind was for me to move away from the village as I live alone.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on his visit to the village assured the people that help is on the way.