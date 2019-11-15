Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|PM visits TC Yasa affected areas|Team to assess damage at Yadua|Kubulau and Wainunu still inaccessible|Australian aid arrives|RFMF personnel prepare for relief assistance|AG praises resilience of Bua and Macuata people|Government takes immediate steps for rehabilitation|Cobui Residents thankful to be alive|NDMO receives missing person’s report|Over 7, 700 evacuees remain at various centres|Initial assessment reveals damage to 28 schools|Australian aircraft has surveyed Yasa damage|Teams deployed to distribute food in affected areas|Massive damage in Kubulau, Bua|Evacuation centres being assessed: Dr Fong|Fiji Red Cross team mobilized to affected areas|Lekutu Secondary suffers extensive damage|Votua villagers glad to be alive|Nasarawaqa residents share scary experience|Two more deaths following TC Yasa wrath|MSAF revises sea travel advisory|Massive rehabilitation needed to rebuild lives says NFP|PM acknowledges frontline workers|SODELPA Leader acknowledges tireless efforts|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Cobui Residents thankful to be alive

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Venina@fbc.com.fj | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 20, 2020 4:02 pm

Residents of Cobui in Bua while sharing their experience said they are lucky to have survived the Cyclone without major injuries.

Around sixty people from the nearby areas took shelter at the Cobui Sanatan Primary School which also suffered damage,

Cobui Sanatan Primary School headteacher Ramesh Kumar says the residents started feeling the impact of the Cyclone from 5pm.

Article continues after advertisement

“We went for help and then we brought them to the building that side and then we stayed there around six o’clock and the verandahs started to break, people were screaming, praying shouting for help but somehow or the other we managed to save them.”

Some people who were taking shelter in the school’s wooden building were evacuated after a timber fell nearly inuring a two-week-old baby.

53-year-old Deo Chand says this is the first time for him to experience a Cyclone of this magnitude.

“The Cyclone lingered for around 4 to 5 hours and the wind was very strong. I urged everyone to pray that the danger passes quickly and no one dies. Even though people lost their homes, they can rebuild it but lives are import.”

Chand says they faced a lot of difficulties bringing the evacuees to the safer part of the school at the height of the Cyclone.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.