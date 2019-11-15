Cobui Residents thankful to be alive

Residents of Cobui in Bua while sharing their experience said they are lucky to have survived the Cyclone without major injuries.

Around sixty people from the nearby areas took shelter at the Cobui Sanatan Primary School which also suffered damage,

Cobui Sanatan Primary School headteacher Ramesh Kumar says the residents started feeling the impact of the Cyclone from 5pm.

Article continues after advertisement

“We went for help and then we brought them to the building that side and then we stayed there around six o’clock and the verandahs started to break, people were screaming, praying shouting for help but somehow or the other we managed to save them.”

Some people who were taking shelter in the school’s wooden building were evacuated after a timber fell nearly inuring a two-week-old baby.

53-year-old Deo Chand says this is the first time for him to experience a Cyclone of this magnitude.

“The Cyclone lingered for around 4 to 5 hours and the wind was very strong. I urged everyone to pray that the danger passes quickly and no one dies. Even though people lost their homes, they can rebuild it but lives are import.”

Chand says they faced a lot of difficulties bringing the evacuees to the safer part of the school at the height of the Cyclone.