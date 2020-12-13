TC Yasa
Coastal communities to expect storm surge
December 17, 2020 12:27 pm
Waivunia Crossing on Waivunia Road in Savusavu is closed to all traffic due to flooding. [File photo]
The Fiji Meteorological Office has issued a storm surge warning during high tide this evening.
Expect storm surges around 7pm along coastal areas of Bua and the northern coastal parts of Vanua Levu including; Nadivakarua Village, Wainunu Bay, Solevu, Nabouwalu, Votua, Navidamo, Labasa, Udu Point including the islands nearby Yadua, Yaqaga, Kia and Mali, Tavewa.
These surges could also cause sea flooding of coastal areas.
