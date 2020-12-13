Coastal communities to expect storm surge

The Fiji Meteorological Office has issued a storm surge warning during high tide this evening.

Expect storm surges around 7pm along coastal areas of Bua and the northern coastal parts of Vanua Levu including; Nadivakarua Village, Wainunu Bay, Solevu, Nabouwalu, Votua, Navidamo, Labasa, Udu Point including the islands nearby Yadua, Yaqaga, Kia and Mali, Tavewa.

These surges could also cause sea flooding of coastal areas.

