Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
TC Yasa shows signs of weakening|72 roads closed around the country|PM to advise on curfew|Bua residents take shelter at school|Water restoration will depend on weather conditions|Cicia islanders feel TC Yasa impact|Labasa family stranded|Support pours in for Fiji|TC Yasa batters Savusavu|Akbar aware of Dreketi Primary School damage|Labasa situation described as worse than TC Winston|Koro villagers take shelter at school|Nalele village headman relies on lights|UNICEF says it’s ready to help|TC Yasa makes landfall ahead of schedule|People say it’s very scary|TC Yasa wreaks havoc in Bua|Kadavu villagers take shelter|Momentary gusts of 345km/hr can be expected at the centre of TC Yasa|PM urges Fijians to prepare for the worst|1434 Fijians in 78 evacuation centers|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji|Curfew time will be reviewed tomorrow|Flooding expected to worsen in Rakiraki|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Clear debris and loose materials for safety: Soko

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 5:06 am
Natewa Crossing on Valavala Natewa Road in Savusavu is closed due to flooding. [Source: FRA]

The National Disaster Management Office says loose materials and debris poses danger to lives during the height of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The NDMO is urging the general public to stack these materials in a safe place.

Director Vasiti Soko says those who have plants near their homes are also advised to trim them.

Article continues after advertisement

“We asking the public if you have to lie debris around your house please tie them down, trim tree branches, to ensure it does not land on top of your house, again the wind that we are anticipating is also strong enough to uproot trees.”

Soko says the intensity of TC Yasa will be severe given that it is now a category five system.

Soko also says Fijians who feel unsafe at their homes because of the cyclone should start moving to evacuation centers.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.