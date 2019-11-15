Clear debris and loose materials for safety: Soko

The National Disaster Management Office says loose materials and debris poses danger to lives during the height of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The NDMO is urging the general public to stack these materials in a safe place.

Director Vasiti Soko says those who have plants near their homes are also advised to trim them.

“We asking the public if you have to lie debris around your house please tie them down, trim tree branches, to ensure it does not land on top of your house, again the wind that we are anticipating is also strong enough to uproot trees.”

Soko says the intensity of TC Yasa will be severe given that it is now a category five system.

Soko also says Fijians who feel unsafe at their homes because of the cyclone should start moving to evacuation centers.