Cicia islanders feel TC Yasa impact

Strong winds and heavy rain are now being experienced by people in Cicia, Lau.

Lomati villager Joji Tikoitoga says they can see debris flying and many trees have also uprooted.

Tikoitoga who is also the DISMAC rep in the village says four houses are being used as evacuation centers including a village school.

Over 200 people are taking shelter at these centers.

Tikoitoga says a river runs through the village which has burst its bank.