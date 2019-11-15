Christmas in the City on hold

The Christmas in the City event has been put on hold.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says this decision has been made following the current weather warnings in place as Tropical Cyclone Yasa moves closer to Fiji.

“Due to the weather advisories, we have postponed the event and we will keep the public updated when it starts again. So we advise everyone that the Christmas in the City has been postponed to a further date.”

Patel says this will also give more time for retailers to prepare and be cyclone ready.

Patel says the safety of retailers and also consumers is paramount.