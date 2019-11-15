Home

TC YASA
China’s Red Cross donates $210, 000

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist jlal@fbc.com.fj | @JeshuFBCNews
December 19, 2020 9:48 am

The first branch of the aid of $210, 000 cash grant from the Red Cross Society of China has arrived.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo will hand over the grant to the Fiji Red Cross Society Director-General Ilisapeci Rokotunidau today.

The Chinese Government and its people have sympathized with the devastation incurred on the Fijian people by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The Embassy in Fiji has been closely following the Severe TC Yasa attack.

“The Chinese government is very much concerned about the devastation caused by TC Yasa which hit Fiji a few days ago. This assistance is in fact on behalf of China’s Red Cross Society to the usual practice when our friends experience natural disasters and China Red Cross Society always plays their part. We try to make some contributions to the country’s concern so this $210,000 is a gesture by China Red Cross society to Fiji Red Cross.”

The Chinese embassy paid tribute to the FRCS staff who are providing disaster relief assistance.

They are also in close contact and communication with the relevant departments of the Fijian Government to coordinate the disaster relief assistance actions taken by our side.

Bo says China stands ready to assist further as needs become clearer.

