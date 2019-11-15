Home

No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|Emergency packs arrive in Nabouwalu|China offers message of sympathy|Government takes immediate steps for rehabilitation|US donates towards rehabilitation work|Team to assess damage at Yadua|Australian aid arrives|Detailed assessment of schools to begin|PM visits TC Yasa affected areas|Kubulau and Wainunu still inaccessible|120 arrive for cyclone relief works|RFMF personnel prepare for relief assistance|AG praises resilience of Bua and Macuata people|Cobui Residents thankful to be alive|NDMO receives missing person's report|Over 7, 700 evacuees remain at various centres|Initial assessment reveals damage to 28 schools|Australian aircraft has surveyed Yasa damage|Teams deployed to distribute food in affected areas|Massive damage in Kubulau, Bua|Evacuation centres being assessed: Dr Fong|Fiji Red Cross team mobilized to affected areas|Lekutu Secondary suffers extensive damage|
China offers message of sympathy

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist jlal@fbc.com.fj | @JeshuFBCNews
December 21, 2020 6:53 am
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message of sympathy to Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama over the casualties and severe loss of property caused by TC Yasa.[Source: Chinese Embassy in Fiji ]

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message of sympathy to Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama over the casualties and severe loss of property caused by TC Yasa.

He says that under the strong leadership of the Fijian government and joint efforts of the Fijian people, Fiji will surely conquer the disaster and rebuild homes.

Wang Yi says China and Fiji are comprehensive strategic partners that always support and help each other in difficult times.

Article continues after advertisement

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo handed over $210,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Fiji Red Cross Society last week to support their recovery activities for the TC response.

Bo said China will continue supporting the Fijian government and people for disaster relief wherever needed.

