China offers message of sympathy

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message of sympathy to Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama over the casualties and severe loss of property caused by TC Yasa.

He says that under the strong leadership of the Fijian government and joint efforts of the Fijian people, Fiji will surely conquer the disaster and rebuild homes.

Wang Yi says China and Fiji are comprehensive strategic partners that always support and help each other in difficult times.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo handed over $210,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Fiji Red Cross Society last week to support their recovery activities for the TC response.

Bo said China will continue supporting the Fijian government and people for disaster relief wherever needed.