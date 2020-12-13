Childrens safety first priority

With the severe cyclone TC Yasa drawing nearer, Save the Children Fiji has plans to ensure the protection of children in evacuation centres.

Shairana Ali CEO of SCF has advised all parents to take advantage of this opportunity and get their children’s medically checked as the Ministry of health will be visiting evacuation centers.

“We expect parents to make sure that they have enough warm clothes for their children they have children’s learning materials top keep them engaged, story books and other reading materials.”

Article continues after advertisement

With teams on standby SCF is working closely with NDMO, Fiji council of Social services and will be visiting the evacuation centres together with the Fiji Police Force to address any protection related concerns for children.

Fiji EC Updated List