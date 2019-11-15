Cabinet discusses possible curfew times

Cabinet is discussing possible revised curfew times in light of TC Yasa.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko any decision on new curfew times must come from cabinet as Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and all other ministers were briefed this morning.

Soko adds that based on the advice from the Ministry of Education all school examinations will cease from today. External exams have been pushed to a later date.

Article continues after advertisement

The NDMO Director says Fijians who know that their houses will not be able to withstand a category five cyclone have been urged to move out of their homes and take shelter in evacuation centres before it gets dark.

Soko says as of this morning the National, Divisional and District Emergency Operation Centres are active.

“If you need to move to an evacuation center we are pleading that you move before it gets dark. The evacuation center for the Northern division as well as the Western division, all evacuation center is now open. For Central and Eastern, for the central division, the majority of it is open. We are just waiting for two more confirmations to come in to confirm that that evacuation center are now open.”

She is urging Fijians to refer to the Fiji Metrological Office website for reliable information.

Soko says they are working with the Ministry of Health officials to organise command centres to be active.

For the civil service, Soko says it is the discretion of the Permanent Secretaries to send officers home to prepare for TC Yasa.

She says the disciplined forces are also on standby to assist people when necessary.