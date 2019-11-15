Home

Businesses in Labasa have begun preparations for TC Yasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 16, 2020 4:34 pm

Businesses in Labasa have worked from this morning to ensure their property and shop items are secure for when the rain and winds hit associated with Tropical Cyclone Yasa hits.

Balia Brothers Director Bharat Kumar Balia says they are moving most of their stock to their bulk and they have cleared everything on the bottom shelves of their shop.

Shahil Pratap of HB Tech Labasa says they are packing up all their stuff and moving it to their main bulk for safe keeping.

Article continues after advertisement

For many of these businesses, the biggest threat to their shops is flooding due to drainage issues as well as fears the Labasa River will burst its banks.

Pratap says they don’t want to be caught up in the floodwaters.

“We are also sealing up the doors so that water doesn’t enter. We are trying our best because of the flood reaches. Who knows it might flood.”

Most businesses are operating as normal today and the closure of their businesses will be determined tomorrow.

For Sadhna Lal of Hira Lal & Sons, the closure of their shop will depend on the weather tomorrow.

“We’ll just see how the weather turns. If it’s windy and rainy and if it’s in the media to close the shop then we will definitely close the shop cause the staff have to go home as well.”

On its current track, TC Yasa is expected to bring winds of up to 90 knots with intense continuous rainfall.

