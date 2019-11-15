Business community stands ready to assist

The business community is liaising with emergency respondents to see how they can assist in TC Yasa recovery.

Chief Executive of Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Kameli Batiweti says members have shown interest in helping affected communities.

Batiweti says they are coordinating with the National Disaster Management Office and the Fiji Red Cross Society.

Article continues after advertisement

“Donate in kind meaning food, water also if you want to donate financially, you are most welcome, so some of them has call to ask Fiji Red Cross what is the bank account number they can deposit, we also have asked our members who have warehouses in North, cause what is difficult is taking all this food across to the different areas”

Batiweti says some are willing to donate in cash while other have the option to donate food items.

He also says members have been told to plan long term support.