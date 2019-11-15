Bus and Taxi commuters urged to plan their trips

Fijians are being urged to plan their travel as bus services will highly likely be completely halted by tomorrow afternoon across the country.

FBOA General Secretary, Rohit Latchan says the safety of passengers and drivers is paramount and is calling on operators to use their judgement to suspend services if they deem it risky.

Latchan says Fijians need to gather their essentials while public service vehicles are still operating as bus operators may suspend services based on weather conditions.

Latchan says the association is liaising with the Land Transport Authority, the Ministry of Transport and the National Disaster Management Office to ensure safe services are provided until such time they are suspended.

He adds that based on weather forecasts, the public should prepare accordingly.

Meanwhile, Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary Ashwin Lal says they will liaise with Police and the National Fire Authority for any emergency.

The association is also urging taxi operators and drivers to use their own judgment.