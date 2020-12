Bureiwai villagers move to nearby school

Bureiwai villagers in Tailevu North have prepared well ahead of time.

Village spokesperson Nacanieli Bonowai says Bureiwai was severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 and they are taking precautionary measure now.

Bonowai says they are moving all the people to a nearby school for safety.

Article continues after advertisement

They have also secured their houses and have taken livestock to higher ground for safety.

Fiji EC Updated List