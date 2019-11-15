Bua residents take shelter at school

More than sixty people including a two-week-old and an eight-month-old baby are taking shelter at a school in Bua.

Aishani Vandhana says they took shelter at Dobui Primary School, however, the school’s roof blew away early yesterday evening.

She says they evacuated to the school yesterday morning, but due to strong winds, the school also sustained damage.

Vandhana adds they’ve been changing classrooms to keep safe and only one room has its roof still intact.

“The room we are in, it’s wet, with no place to sleep. People are on the desk and the school the roof has blown away except for the room we are in. It is just left, maybe by God’s glory, we are safe. All the roof has blown away, our room is safe.”

Vandhana says the evacuees were able to take some food and water with them and they are relying on it for now.

She says when they realized that situation could worsen they moved out of their houses when it was still daylight.